Benjamin LuxonBaritone. Born 24 March 1937
Benjamin Luxon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vqby.jpg
1937-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c59bf25-2764-48ef-a5ff-1514aa44b43c
Benjamin Luxon Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Matthew Luxon CBE (born 24 March 1937 in Redruth, Cornwall, UK) is a retired British baritone.
Benjamin Luxon Tracks
In Flanders
Ivor (Bertie) Gurney, Benjamin Luxon & David Willison
Composer
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Dream Valley
Benjamin Luxon
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Severn meadows
Ivor Gurney
Simple Gifts
Benjamin Luxon
Silent Noon (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Pomp and circumstance marches Op.39
Benjamin Luxon
If Wishes Were Fishes
Benjamin Luxon
Excelsior
Michael William Balfe
The Carol Singers
Thomas Case Sterndale Bennett, Benjamin Luxon & David Willison
Up from Somerset
Wilfred Sanderson
When I am dead, my dearest
John Ireland
Cigarette (from The Catch of the Season)
Herbert Haines, André Previn & Benjamin Luxon
The Creation (Final Duet, Recitative and Chorus)
Joseph Haydn
The Shooting of his Dear (Six Norfolk Folk Songs, No.5)
Trad., Ernest Moeran, David Willison & Benjamin Luxon
A Shropshire Lad - Is my Team Ploughing? (feat. Benjamin Luxon & David Willison)
George Butterworth
Trees
Oscar Rasbach
Bredon Hill and other songs [from Housman's 'A Shropshire Lad']
George Butterworth
Six Songs from AE Housman's A Shropshire lad
George Butterworth
Down by the Salley Gardens
Ivor Gurney
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Hope The Horn Blower
John Ireland
God will watch over you
Aldrin Davis
Bless this house
May Brahe
The Blind Ploughman
Robert Coningsby Clarke
Songs of the Sea, Op. 91: Drake's Drum
Charles Villiers Stanford
Go, lovely rose, Op 24 No 3
Roger Quilter
Sweet Nightingale
David Willison
Die Schone Mullerin - song-cycle (D.795), no.6; Der Neugierige
David Willison
April
B. Luxon
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-16T14:14:22
16
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 69 - Last Night of the Proms 1988
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq89rz
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-17T14:14:22
17
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 69 - Last Night of the Proms 1988
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep54fx
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-23T14:14:22
23
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epj8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-03T14:14:22
3
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1982
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-11T14:14:22
11
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 57 - Last Night of the Proms 1982
Royal Albert Hall
