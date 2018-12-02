Henri BüsserBorn 16 January 1872. Died 30 December 1973
Henri Büsser
1872-01-16
Henri Büsser Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Büsser (Toulouse, 16 January 1872 – Paris, 30 December 1973) was a French classical composer, organist, and conductor.
Henri Büsser Tracks
Appassionato
Henri Büsser
Appassionato
Appassionato
En bateau (Petite suite)
Claude Debussy
En bateau (Petite suite)
En bateau (Petite suite)
Petite suite arr Busser
Claude Debussy
Petite suite arr Busser
Petite suite arr Busser
Orchestra
Printemps - symphonic suite (orch. Busser)
Claude Debussy
Printemps - symphonic suite (orch. Busser)
Printemps - symphonic suite (orch. Busser)
Orchestra
Printemps - Symphonic Suite
Claude Debussy
Printemps - Symphonic Suite
Printemps - Symphonic Suite
Appassionato Op.34 for viola and piano
Henri Büsser
Appassionato Op.34 for viola and piano
Appassionato Op.34 for viola and piano
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Claude Debussy
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Appassionato for viola & piano
Henri Büsser
Appassionato for viola & piano
Appassionato for viola & piano
Printemps
Claude Debussy
Printemps
Printemps
Orchestra
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Claude Debussy
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
'En bateau' from Petite suite orch. Busser
Claude Debussy
'En bateau' from Petite suite orch. Busser
'En bateau' from Petite suite orch. Busser
Prelude et Scherzo
Susan Milan
Prelude et Scherzo
Prelude et Scherzo
Petite suite orch Busser
Claude Debussy
Petite suite orch Busser
Petite suite orch Busser
