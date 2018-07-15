Roger Bart (born September 29, 1962) is an American actor. He won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in the 1999 revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Bart received his second Tony Award nomination for playing Carmen Ghia in the original production of The Producers. His other accolades include a SAG Award and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

Bart performed a song "Go the Distance" from the 1997 animated film Hercules, which was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.