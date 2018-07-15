Roger BartBorn 29 September 1962
Roger Bart
1962-09-29
Roger Bart Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Bart (born September 29, 1962) is an American actor. He won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in the 1999 revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Bart received his second Tony Award nomination for playing Carmen Ghia in the original production of The Producers. His other accolades include a SAG Award and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.
Bart performed a song "Go the Distance" from the 1997 animated film Hercules, which was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.
Roger Bart Tracks
Keep It Gay
Gary Beach
Keep It Gay
Keep It Gay
Puttin' On The Ritz
Andrea Martin
Puttin' On The Ritz
Puttin' On The Ritz
Keep It Gay
Gary Beech, Roger Bart, Nathan Lane & Matthew Broderick
Keep It Gay
Keep It Gay
Go The Distance (feat. Alan Menken)
Roger Bart
Go The Distance (feat. Alan Menken)
Go The Distance (feat. Alan Menken)
