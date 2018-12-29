dvsnCanadian R&B duo. Formed 2015
dvsn
2015
dvsn Biography (Wikipedia)
Dvsn (stylized as dvsn and pronounced "division") is a Canadian R&B duo, composed of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85. The duo is signed to OVO Sound.
dvsn Tracks
The Weekend Remix
SZA
The Weekend Remix
The Weekend Remix
Last played on
One In A Million (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 March 2018)
dvsn
One In A Million (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 March 2018)
Mood (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 March 2018)
dvsn
Mood (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 March 2018)
Mood (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 19 March 2018)
Last played on
The Weekend (Remix)
SZA
The Weekend (Remix)
The Weekend (Remix)
Last played on
Morning After
dvsn
Morning After
Morning After
Last played on
Too Deep
dvsn
Too Deep
Too Deep
Last played on
