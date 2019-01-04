Tower of Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s42m5.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c4d81f8-8a34-4cda-9a4b-538c539b50f4
Tower of Power Biography (Wikipedia)
Tower of Power is an American R&B-based horn section and band, originating in Oakland, California, that has been performing since 1968. There have been a number of lead vocalists, the most well-known being Lenny Williams, who fronted the band between early 1973 and late 1974, the period of their greatest commercial success. They have landed a total of eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with highest-charting songs include "You're Still a Young Man", "So Very Hard to Go", "What Is Hip?", and "Don't Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tower of Power Performances & Interviews
- The Funk & Soul Years - 1975https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ny5lg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ny5lg.jpg2015-04-11T18:30:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1975 for The Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from KC and The Sunshine Band, Tower Of Power and Kool & The Gang.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ny5lq
The Funk & Soul Years - 1975
Tower of Power Tracks
Sort by
Diggin On James Brown
Tower of Power
Diggin On James Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Diggin On James Brown
Last played on
So Very Hard to Go
Tower of Power
So Very Hard to Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
So Very Hard to Go
Last played on
Let It Go
Tower of Power
Let It Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Let It Go
Last played on
Do You Like That
Tower of Power
Do You Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Do You Like That
Last played on
This Time It's Real
Tower of Power
This Time It's Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
This Time It's Real
Last played on
What is Hip?
Tower of Power
What is Hip?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
What is Hip?
Last played on
Only So Much Oil In The Ground
Tower of Power
Only So Much Oil In The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Only So Much Oil In The Ground
Can't You See (You Doing Me Wrong)
Tower of Power
Can't You See (You Doing Me Wrong)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Can't You See (You Doing Me Wrong)
You Got to Funkifize
Tower of Power
You Got to Funkifize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
You Got to Funkifize
Oakland Stroke
Tower of Power
Oakland Stroke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Oakland Stroke
Soul Side Of Town
Tower of Power
Soul Side Of Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Soul Side Of Town
Last played on
Butter Fried
Tower of Power
Butter Fried
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Butter Fried
Last played on
On The Soul Side Of Town
Tower of Power
On The Soul Side Of Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
On The Soul Side Of Town
Last played on
Squib Cakes
Tower of Power
Squib Cakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Squib Cakes
Last played on
Don't Change Horses In The Middle Of A Stream
Tower of Power
Don't Change Horses In The Middle Of A Stream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Do It With Soul
Tower of Power
Do It With Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Do It With Soul
Last played on
I Like Your Style
Tower of Power
I Like Your Style
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
I Like Your Style
Last played on
Can't Stop Thinking About You
Tower of Power
Can't Stop Thinking About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Can't Stop Thinking About You
Last played on
There Is Only So Much Oil In The Ground
Tower of Power
There Is Only So Much Oil In The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
I Like Your Style
Paul Perez Ensemble
I Like Your Style
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
I Like Your Style
Last played on
Down To The Nightclub
Tower of Power
Down To The Nightclub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Down To The Nightclub
Last played on
It Really Doesn't Matter
Tower of Power
It Really Doesn't Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
It Really Doesn't Matter
Last played on
Don't Change Horses
Tower of Power
Don't Change Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Don't Change Horses
Last played on
Attitude Dance
Tower of Power
Attitude Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Attitude Dance
Last played on
On The Soul Side of Town (Later...Live with Jools)
Tower of Power
On The Soul Side of Town (Later...Live with Jools)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Love's Been Gone So Long
Tower of Power
Love's Been Gone So Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Love's Been Gone So Long
Last played on
Sparkling In The Sand
Tower of Power
Sparkling In The Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Sparkling In The Sand
On the Serious Side
Tower of Power
On the Serious Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
On the Serious Side
Fanfare: Matanuska
Tower of Power
Fanfare: Matanuska
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Fanfare: Matanuska
Knock Yourself Out - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Tower of Power
Knock Yourself Out - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
So Very Hard To Go - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Tower of Power
So Very Hard To Go - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42n0.jpglink
Playlists featuring Tower of Power
Tower of Power Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist