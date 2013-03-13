Mary Fahl (born Mary Faldermeyer, July 1, 1958) is an American singer, songwriter and actress known for her work with October Project in the mid-1990s. More recently she is known for her solo singing and acting career. She released an EP Lenses of Contact in 2001, and a full album The Other Side of Time in 2003 on Sony Classical. From the Dark Side of the Moon, was released on May 10, 2011. She teamed up with producer John Lissauer, who also produced Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," for her fifth full-length album, Love & Gravity, released in 2014. Her music has been featured in the film Gods and Generals, as well as the film version of the play The Guys. She also wrote the theme song, "Exiles: The Wolves of Midwinter," for the audiobook version of Anne Rice's novel The Wolves of Midwinter, which was released on Oct. 15. 2013.