Alex Neilson (born 22 September 1982) is an English drummer, percussionist and singer who is based in Glasgow but grew up in Leeds. He is a founding member and main songwriter of folk-rock group Trembling Bells. He is also known for his continuing collaborations with Alasdair Roberts and Richard Youngs, and for his work with elusive American singer/songwriter Jandek, for whom he has drummed regularly - four of these live performances have been released by Corwood Industries as Glasgow Sunday, Newcastle Sunday, Glasgow Monday and Glasgow Friday on both CD and DVD. He has also drummed for Will Oldham (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy), firstly on a Scottish tour in April 2006.

Additionally Neilson has performed alongside a large number of bands and artists including Lucky Luke, The One Ensemble of Daniel Padden, Ashtray Navigations, Alastair Galbraith, Isobel Campbell, Ben Reynolds, Matt Valentine, David Keenan, Baby Dee, Tanakh, Six Organs of Admittance and Taurpis Tula, as well as Directing Hand and Scatter, both of which he founded. Collaborating with other musicians, including Trembling Bells members, he's accompanied on tour several folk artists who have enjoyed a late rediscovery of their work, including Scott Fagan, Nick Garrie, Mike Heron and Shirley Collins. He's also drummed on Collins's 2016 comeback album, Lodestar.