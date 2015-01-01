NoisecontrollersHardstyle dj. Formed 2005
Noisecontrollers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c4335db-e676-418f-98e2-f8037ac88576
Noisecontrollers Biography (Wikipedia)
Bas Oskam, better known by his stage name Noisecontrollers, is a Dutch DJ and hardstyle music producer based in Veenendaal, Netherlands. Noisecontrollers was formerly a duo before Arjan Terpstra left the project prompting Oskam to continue as a solo act. They are regarded as the pioneers of hardstyle music. Since leaving the project, Terpstra has been producing music using the stage name Bloqshot, focusing on different musical styles.
Noisecontrollers Tracks
Get Loose (Tiësto Remix)
Showtek
Attack Just As Easy Again
Wildstylez
What!?
Noisecontrollers
Get Loose vs The Crowd vs Otherside (Danny Avila Mash-up)
Jayden Parx, Showtek, Noisecontrollers & GTA
Trick Or Treat
Noisecontrollers
Get Loose (Vanic Remix)
Showtek
Feel So Good
Noisecontrollers
Give It Up
Noisecontrollers
Destroyer Of Worlds
Noisecontrollers
Experience The Beyond (IQON Anthem 2013)
Noisecontrollers
Why So Serious
Noisecontrollers
Scared
Noisecontrollers
Get Loose
Noisecontrollers
Space
Noisecontrollers
So High
Noisecontrollers
Pillars of Creation
Noisecontrollers
Sludge
Noisecontrollers
Yellow Minute (Alpha Twins Remix)
Noisecontrollers
Break The Show
Noisecontrollers
Gimme Love
Noisecontrollers
E=Nc2
Noisecontrollers
Unite
Noisecontrollers
Crump (Ran-D Remix)
Noisecontrollers
No Idea
Noisecontrollers
Unite (Defqon 1 2011 Anthem)
Noisecontrollers
Astral (Audiofreq Remix)
Noisecontrollers
Faster 'n' Further
Noisecontrollers
Universe Was Born
Noisecontrollers
A Different Story
Noisecontrollers
Unite (Tha Playah Remix)
Noisecontrollers
