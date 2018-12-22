Race HorsesFormerly known as Radio Luxembourg. Formed February 2009
Race Horses
2009-02
Race Horses Biography (Wikipedia)
Race Horses were a Welsh band based in Cardiff, Wales and originally from Aberystwyth. Formed in 2005 as Radio Luxembourg, they changed their name in 2009 due to possible legal problems with the radio station of the same name. Initially the majority of their music was in Welsh, but their final album Furniture was entirely in English.
After appearing across Wales and during the debut Festival N°6, the band announced their split in January 2013 and performed a farewell gig the following month at Clwb Ifor Bach.
Race Horses Tracks
Man In My Mind
Man In My Mind
Scooter
Scooter
Marged Wedi Blino
Marged Wedi Blino
Cacen Mamgu
Cacen Mamgu
Tiamalina
Tiamalina
Voyage To St. Louiscious
Voyage To St. Louiscious
Glo Ac Oren
Glo Ac Oren
Cysur a Cyffro
Cysur a Cyffro
Cake
Cake
Cysur A Cyffro
Cysur A Cyffro
Hanes Cymru
Hanes Cymru
Smo Fi Ishe Mynd
Smo Fi Ishe Mynd
Bad Blood (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2012)
Mates (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2012)
Mates (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2012)
My Year Abroad (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2012)
