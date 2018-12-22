Race Horses were a Welsh band based in Cardiff, Wales and originally from Aberystwyth. Formed in 2005 as Radio Luxembourg, they changed their name in 2009 due to possible legal problems with the radio station of the same name. Initially the majority of their music was in Welsh, but their final album Furniture was entirely in English.

After appearing across Wales and during the debut Festival N°6, the band announced their split in January 2013 and performed a farewell gig the following month at Clwb Ifor Bach.