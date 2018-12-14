Budapesti KamaraegyüttesFormed 1967
Budapesti Kamaraegyüttes
1967
Nonet for wind quintet, string trio and double bass in F, Op 31
Louis Spohr
The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross: Sonata VII & Il Terremoto
Joseph Haydn
'Wedding' from Three Village Scenes, Sz. 79
Béla Bartók
Choir
