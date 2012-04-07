Axel BauerBorn 7 April 1961
Axel Bauer
1961-04-07
Axel Bauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Bauer is a French singer, composer, guitarist, and actor born on April 7, 1961 in Paris. Figure of the French rock scene, he was discovered in 1983 with the song "Cargo".
Several times gold record, he has sold three million records and performed nearly 700 concerts in France and Europe.
Axel Bauer Tracks
Cargo
Cargo de Nuit (DJ Steef Re-Edit)
