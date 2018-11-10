Julie Matthews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stqqz.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c3e43a8-2d45-43d5-b464-ccac1826dc58
Julie Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Matthews is an English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. She has been a member of some of the most influential British folk duos and groups and is acknowledged internationally as a major songwriter, with her work being covered by a wide range of artists and groups. Her music is often classified as English folk, but contains strong American influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julie Matthews Performances & Interviews
Julie Matthews Tracks
Sort by
One Shot King
Julie Matthews
One Shot King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
One Shot King
Last played on
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
Bob Fox
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Ballads of the Great War )
All Pals Together (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
All Pals Together (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
All Pals Together (Ballads of the Great War )
Home Leave (Ballads of the Great War )
Chris While
Home Leave (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Home Leave (Ballads of the Great War )
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
Chris While
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
Last played on
Blind Faith
Chris While
Blind Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Blind Faith
Last played on
Together Alone
Chris While
Together Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Together Alone
Last played on
Devil's Heart
Chris While
Devil's Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Devil's Heart
Last played on
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
Last played on
Pinjarra Dreams
Julie Matthews
Pinjarra Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
Pinjarra Dreams
Last played on
Devil's Heart
Christine White
Devil's Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
Devil's Heart
Last played on
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z5mmh.jpglink
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Last played on
Pals - from Ballads of the Great War
Chris While
Pals - from Ballads of the Great War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Pals - from Ballads of the Great War
Last played on
The Skin That I'm In
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Skin That I'm In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Skin That I'm In
Last played on
Here It Comes Again
Chris While
Here It Comes Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Here It Comes Again
Last played on
Happy Birthday Just For You (session version)
Chris While
Happy Birthday Just For You (session version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Happy Birthday Just For You (session version)
Last played on
Rock Of Gelt/Walls
Elvis McGonagal, Julie Matthews & Ruth Notman
Rock Of Gelt/Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
Rock Of Gelt/Walls
Last played on
Walk The Line
Chris While
Walk The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Walk The Line
Last played on
If This Were Your Last Day
Chris While and Julie Matthews
If This Were Your Last Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fjqvm.jpglink
If This Were Your Last Day
Last played on
Are We Human?
Chris While
Are We Human?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Are We Human?
Last played on
Home Leave
Chris While
Home Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Home Leave
Last played on
Hope Springs
Chris While
Hope Springs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Hope Springs
Last played on
White Feather
Julie Matthews
White Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
White Feather
Last played on
Blue Pony
Julie Matthews
Blue Pony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stqqz.jpglink
Blue Pony
Last played on
I Don't Know
Chris While
I Don't Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
I Don't Know
Last played on
Get Through This Somehow
Chris While
Get Through This Somehow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stf6p.jpglink
Get Through This Somehow
Last played on
Playlists featuring Julie Matthews
Past BBC Events
The Ballads of the Great War - Live
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zcd4
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-11-09T14:15:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06l1j9v.jpg
9
Nov
2018
The Ballads of the Great War - Live
MediaCityUK, Salford
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/ajjj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T14:15:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5mmh.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Julie Matthews Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist