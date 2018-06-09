Darren Kandler, better known by his Stage name Klashnekoff (pronounced K-Lash-Nek-Off) or Ricochet Klashnekoff, is a Jamaican-English Rapper from Stoke Newington, London. Klashnekoff was born in Hornsey, but then moved to Hackney in London where he began his career in rapping. He was the founding member of the Terra Firma Crew.

His debut album, The Sagas Of..., includes the singles "Murda" produced by UK producer Harry Love (which was later released on the movie album Kidulthood), "Zero", "All I Got" and "Black Rose'" and was released in 2004. Afterwards he released/ Lionheart: Tussle with the Beast, on 26 February 2007. Klashnekoff's last album was released on 12 April 2010 and is called Back to the Sagas. He was nominated for the 2007 BET award for best U.K. Hip-Hop artist.