Clarence GarlowBorn 27 February 1911. Died 24 July 1986
Clarence Garlow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c3a1d56-4193-4479-a3c1-eb6a3510e28c
Clarence Garlow Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Garlow (February 27, 1911 – July 24, 1986) was an American R&B, jump blues, Texas blues and cajun guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his recording of the song "Bon Ton Roula", which was a hit single on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart in 1950. One commentator called it "a rhythm and blues laced-zydeco song that helped introduce the Louisiana music form to a national audience."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clarence Garlow Tracks
Sort by
New Bon Ton Roulay
Clarence Garlow
New Bon Ton Roulay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Bon Ton Roulay
Last played on
Bon Ton Roula
Clarence Garlow
Bon Ton Roula
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bon Ton Roula
Last played on
Route 90
Clarence Garlow
Route 90
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Route 90
Last played on
Sound The Bell
Clarence Garlow
Sound The Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound The Bell
Last played on
Clarence Garlow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist