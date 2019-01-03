Jimmy JusticeBorn 15 December 1939
Jimmy Justice
1939-12-15
Jimmy Justice Biography
James Anthony Bernard Little (born 15 December 1939, Carshalton, Surrey, England), known by his stage name Jimmy Justice, is a former English pop singer. He scored three Top 40 hits in the UK in 1962.
Jimmy Justice Tracks
When My Little Girl Is Smiling
Jimmy Justice
When My Little Girl Is Smiling
When My Little Girl Is Smiling
Ain't That Funny
Jimmy Justice
Ain't That Funny
Ain't That Funny
Spanish Harlem
Jimmy Justice
Spanish Harlem
Spanish Harlem
Jimmy Justice Links
