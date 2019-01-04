Brian Auger & The TrinityFormed 1968. Disbanded 1970
Brian Auger & The Trinity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04g5ck4.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c3412f5-aa21-4ecf-a641-9d9ae885b1e5
Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Auger and the Trinity was a British musical ensemble led by keyboardist Brian Auger. His duet with Julie Driscoll, the Bob Dylan-penned "This Wheel's On Fire", was a #5 hit on the 1968 UK Singles Chart.
Their joint album, Open, billed as Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and the Trinity, reached #12 in the UK Albums Chart the same year.
The group and Driscoll opened for Led Zeppelin at the Rose Palace in Pasadena, California on 2 and 3 May 1969.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
This Wheel's On Fire
Julie Driscoll
This Wheel's On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5ck4.jpglink
This Wheel's On Fire
Last played on
The Flesh Failures (Let The Sunshine In)
Julie Driscoll
The Flesh Failures (Let The Sunshine In)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5ck4.jpglink
The Flesh Failures (Let The Sunshine In)
Last played on
Listen Here
Brian Auger & The Trinity
Listen Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5ck4.jpglink
Listen Here
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist