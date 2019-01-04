Brian Auger and the Trinity was a British musical ensemble led by keyboardist Brian Auger. His duet with Julie Driscoll, the Bob Dylan-penned "This Wheel's On Fire", was a #5 hit on the 1968 UK Singles Chart.

Their joint album, Open, billed as Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and the Trinity, reached #12 in the UK Albums Chart the same year.

The group and Driscoll opened for Led Zeppelin at the Rose Palace in Pasadena, California on 2 and 3 May 1969.