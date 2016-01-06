Jeanne DeroubaixBorn 15 February 1927
Jeanne Deroubaix
1927-02-15
Borreaux de solitude from Le Marteau sans maitre
Pierre Boulez
Past BBC Events
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-03T14:35:46
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
