Raimund Frederick Herincx (23 August 1927 in London – 10 February 2018), was a British operatic bass-baritone. Through a varied international career, Herincx performed in most of the world's great opera houses and with many of the world's leading symphony orchestras, having been in demand in international opera and in the choral and orchestral field. He is also featured in many recordings, some of which are creator's recordings and others, first recordings.