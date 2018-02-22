Raimund HerincxBorn 23 August 1927
Raimund Herincx Biography (Wikipedia)
Raimund Frederick Herincx (23 August 1927 in London – 10 February 2018), was a British operatic bass-baritone. Through a varied international career, Herincx performed in most of the world's great opera houses and with many of the world's leading symphony orchestras, having been in demand in international opera and in the choral and orchestral field. He is also featured in many recordings, some of which are creator's recordings and others, first recordings.
Hansel and Gretel (My Children Astray In The Haunted Wood)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel (My Children Astray In The Haunted Wood)
Last played on
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Vagabond (Songs of Travel)
Last played on
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
Last played on
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
John Tavener
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
Last played on
Das Liebesverbot (So spat und noch kein Brief von Isabella...)
Richard Wagner
Das Liebesverbot (So spat und noch kein Brief von Isabella...)
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edfzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-17T14:06:06
17
Aug
1982
Proms 1977: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-16T14:06:06
16
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2z3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-19T14:06:06
19
Aug
1977
Proms 1973: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec9rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-07T14:06:06
7
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef3d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-01T14:06:06
1
Aug
1973
