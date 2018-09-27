Roderick J. MacLeod
Roderick J. MacLeod
Roderick J. MacLeod Tracks
Taking of Beaumont Hamel/Shepherd's Crook/The Smith of Chilliechassie
Taking of Beaumont Hamel/Shepherd's Crook/The Smith of Chilliechassie
Strathspeys & Reels: Arniston Castle Arniston/Lady Mackenzie Of Garloch/The Sheepwife/Broa
Strathspeys & Reels: Arniston Castle Arniston/Lady Mackenzie Of Garloch/The Sheepwife/Broa
Mull Of The Mountain / Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu / Reel Of Tulloch
Mull Of The Mountain / Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu / Reel Of Tulloch
Mull Of The Mountains / Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu / Irish Traditional Reel / Reel Of Tulloch
Mull Of The Mountains / Mo Chuachag Laghach Thu / Irish Traditional Reel / Reel Of Tulloch
Kenneth J. MacLeod, Captain Lumsden
Kenneth J. MacLeod, Captain Lumsden
Kenneth J. MacLeod, Captain Lumsden
Strathspeys & Reels: Balmoral Castle/John Mackenzie Of Garrynahine/Stirling Castle/The Far
Strathspeys & Reels: Balmoral Castle/John Mackenzie Of Garrynahine/Stirling Castle/The Far
Se Siabost As Boidhche Lean/Donella Beaton/Turf Lodge
Se Siabost As Boidhche Lean/Donella Beaton/Turf Lodge
Hornpipes: The Train Journey North/Crossing The Minch
Hornpipes: The Train Journey North/Crossing The Minch
Willie Gray's Farwell To The Glasgow Police/Donald Maclean's Farewell To Oban
Willie Gray's Farwell To The Glasgow Police/Donald Maclean's Farewell To Oban
MARCH STRATHSPEY & REEL: BRIGADIER GENERAL RONALD CHEAPE OF TIRORAN/THE PIPER'S BONNET/CHARLIE'S WELCOME
MARCH STRATHSPEY & REEL: BRIGADIER GENERAL RONALD CHEAPE OF TIRORAN/THE PIPER'S BONNET/CHARLIE'S WELCOME
Old Men of the Shells
Old Men of the Shells
Old Men of the Shells
