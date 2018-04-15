Wolfgang Flür
1947-07-17
Wolfgang Flür Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Flür (born 17 July 1947) is a German musician, formerly a member of the electronic group Kraftwerk from 1973 to 1987, playing electronic percussion. Flür claims that he also invented the group's electric drums used throughout the 1970s. However, patent records dispute this citing Florian Schneider and Ralf Hütter as the creators.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolfgang Flür Performances & Interviews
Wolfgang Flur joins Mark and Stuart
2015-06-20
Ex-Kraftwerk pioneer Wolfgang Flur joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.
Wolfgang Flur joins Mark and Stuart
I Was A Robot
Wolfgang Fur
I Was A Robot
I Was A Robot
Performer
Last played on
I Was A Robot
Wolfgang Flür
I Was A Robot
I Was A Robot
Last played on
Axis Of Envy
Wolfgang Flür
Axis Of Envy
Axis Of Envy
Last played on
Cover Girl (The Ninjaneer Mix)
Wolfgang Flür
Cover Girl (The Ninjaneer Mix)
Cover Girl (The Ninjaneer Mix)
Last played on
Slik paper
Wolfgang Flür
Slik paper
Slik paper
Last played on
Staying In The Shadow
Jack Dangers
Staying In The Shadow
Staying In The Shadow
Last played on
Cover Girl
Wolfgang Flür
Cover Girl
Cover Girl
Last played on
Staying in the Shadows (Wolfgang Flür mix)
Wolfgang Flür
Staying in the Shadows (Wolfgang Flür mix)
Staying in the Shadows (Wolfgang Flür mix)
Last played on
