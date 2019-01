Wolfgang Flür (born 17 July 1947) is a German musician, formerly a member of the electronic group Kraftwerk from 1973 to 1987, playing electronic percussion. Flür claims that he also invented the group's electric drums used throughout the 1970s. However, patent records dispute this citing Florian Schneider and Ralf Hütter as the creators.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia