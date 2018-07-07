Joey LawrenceBorn 20 April 1976
Joey Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c29aa61-e85b-48dd-9306-e74b295a5967
Joey Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Lawrence Migogna Jr. (born April 20, 1976) is an American actor, musician, and game show host. He is best known for his role as Joey Russo in Blossom. Lawrence also starred in the series Brotherly Love with his real-life brothers Matthew and Andrew.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joey Lawrence Tracks
Sort by
Nothin' My Love Can't Fix
Joey Lawrence
Nothin' My Love Can't Fix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothin' My Love Can't Fix
Last played on
Joey Lawrence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist