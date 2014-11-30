The Defiled were a four-piece British industrial metal band from London, England mixing groove-laden hardcore/metal with electronic music influences. They have been described by Kerrang! magazine as "The saviours of UK Metal" and championed by Metal Hammer as one of the leaders in a new wave of British metal along with bands such as While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow and Devil Sold His Soul. The band have built a fanbase following support slots with bands such as Murderdolls, Static-X, Godsmack, Deathstars and Motionless in White as well as playing Download and Sonisphere festivals.