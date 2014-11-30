The DefiledLondon, UK industrial metal band. Formed 2008
The Defiled
2008
The Defiled Biography (Wikipedia)
The Defiled were a four-piece British industrial metal band from London, England mixing groove-laden hardcore/metal with electronic music influences. They have been described by Kerrang! magazine as "The saviours of UK Metal" and championed by Metal Hammer as one of the leaders in a new wave of British metal along with bands such as While She Sleeps, Bury Tomorrow and Devil Sold His Soul. The band have built a fanbase following support slots with bands such as Murderdolls, Static-X, Godsmack, Deathstars and Motionless in White as well as playing Download and Sonisphere festivals.
The Defiled Tracks
New Approach
The Defiled
New Approach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Approach
Last played on
Five Minutes
The Defiled
Five Minutes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Minutes
Last played on
As I Drown
The Defiled
As I Drown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As I Drown
Last played on
Five Minutes (BBC Maida Vale Session)
The Defiled
Five Minutes (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unspoken (BBC Maida Vale Session)
The Defiled
Unspoken (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As I Drown (BBC Maida Vale Session)
The Defiled
As I Drown (BBC Maida Vale Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Place Like Home
The Defiled
No Place Like Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unspoken
The Defiled
Unspoken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unspoken
Last played on
The Unforgiven
The Defiled
The Unforgiven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call To Arms
The Defiled
Call To Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call To Arms
Last played on
