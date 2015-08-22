Red Norvo and His Orchestra
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c211486-5576-4467-87cc-ed7eee7c59cb
Tracks
Sort by
Please Be Kind
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
Please Be Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Be Kind
Last played on
Love Is Here To Stay
Mildred Bailey
Love Is Here To Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Here To Stay
Last played on
A Cigarette And A Silhouette
Mildred Bailey
A Cigarette And A Silhouette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cigarette And A Silhouette
Last played on
Jersey Bounce
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
Jersey Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jersey Bounce
Last played on
Jivin' the Jeep
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
Jivin' the Jeep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jivin' the Jeep
Last played on
The Wedding Of Jack & Jill
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
The Wedding Of Jack & Jill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wedding Of Jack & Jill
Last played on
Smoke Dreams
Red Norvo and His Orchestra
Smoke Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke Dreams
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist