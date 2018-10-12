Duncan SmithA.k.a. Dunks - member of "The Funk Hunters"
Duncan Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c203a29-f45f-461a-9cde-678e47d90378
Duncan Smith Tracks
Sort by
Larach Alasdair / Butlers of Glen Ave / Miss Gordon of Park / Moll in the Wad
Catherine Fraser & Duncan Smith
Larach Alasdair / Butlers of Glen Ave / Miss Gordon of Park / Moll in the Wad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Larach Alasdair / Butlers of Glen Ave / Miss Gordon of Park / Moll in the Wad
Performer
Last played on
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
Catherine Fraser & Duncan Smith
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
Performer
Last played on
The Roaring Barmaid / Jig Of The Clan Beag / Return To The Stewartry
Catherine Fraser & Duncan Smith
The Roaring Barmaid / Jig Of The Clan Beag / Return To The Stewartry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roaring Barmaid / Jig Of The Clan Beag / Return To The Stewartry
Performer
Last played on
Raoghull Agus Cairistine
Catherine Fraser & Duncan Smith
Raoghull Agus Cairistine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raoghull Agus Cairistine
Performer
Last played on
The Chorus Jig; Miss Erskine of Alva; Bob in the Tree
Catherine Fraser, Duncan Smith & arr. Fraser/Smith/McManus/Cassel/Haas
The Chorus Jig; Miss Erskine of Alva; Bob in the Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chorus Jig; Miss Erskine of Alva; Bob in the Tree
Performer
Last played on
THE ROARING BARMAID; JIG OF THE CLAN BEAG; RETURN TO THE STEWARTRY
Catherine Fraser & Duncan Smith
THE ROARING BARMAID; JIG OF THE CLAN BEAG; RETURN TO THE STEWARTRY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE ROARING BARMAID; JIG OF THE CLAN BEAG; RETURN TO THE STEWARTRY
Performer
Last played on
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
Catherine Fraser And Duncan Smith
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chorus Jig / Miss Erskine Of Alva / Bob In The Tree
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist