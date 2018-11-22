Bernhard KleeBorn 19 April 1936
Bernhard Klee
1936-04-19
Bernhard Klee Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Klee (born April 19, 1936) is a German conductor, originally from Schleiz, in Thuringia. Trained as a member of the Thomanerchor, he has since conducted many of Europe's most prestigious orchestras including the Vienna Philharmonic and State Philharmonic of Rheinland-Palatinate.
He was married to the Swiss soprano Edith Mathis.
Bernhard Klee Tracks
Symphony No.6 (Op.104) in D minor
Jean Sibelius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Eine Faust Overture
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Second Symphony, 'Resurrection': Im Tempo des Scherzos
Gustav Mahler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Konzertstuck for cello and orchestra in D major (Op.12)
Erno Dohnanyi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5gh.jpglink
La Creation du monde, ballet (Op.81a) (overture & 5 scenes)
Darius Milhaud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.83) in B flat major (feat. Bernhard Klee, Radio Filharmonisch Orkest & Ronald Brautigam)
Johannes Brahms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-25T14:10:51
25
Jul
1991
Proms 1989: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-16T14:10:51
16
Aug
1989
Proms 1988: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-28T14:10:51
28
Jul
1988
Proms 1987: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-24T14:10:51
24
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-22T14:10:51
22
Jul
1987
