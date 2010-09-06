Git FreshFormed 2005
Git Fresh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c1f0293-b957-4676-8239-9e8f3976e6ea
Git Fresh Biography (Wikipedia)
Git Fresh (formerly known as Deep Side) is an American R&B and hip hop group based in Miami, Florida. They are currently signed to Island Def Jam. The group was initially composed of Rude Boi, Pretti Sly, Penny, & Mike Ezay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Git Fresh Tracks
Sort by
Panic
Git Fresh
Panic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panic
Last played on
She Be Like
Git Fresh
She Be Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Be Like
Last played on
Git Fresh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist