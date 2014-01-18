Alexander Scott "Alex" Moir (born 17 October 1990) is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of Irish and Scottish descent, born in Birmingham, England. He gained popularity after extensively gigging and playing alongside Gabrielle Aplin, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Paul Thomas Saunders and others.

Since the start of 2014, Alex has produced three music videos and published five full tracks online. The first music video was quickly picked up and he received his first UK national radio play on BBC Radio 6 Music on 6 January 2014

He charted #1 on ReverbNation in June 2014 and has since gone on to amass over 100,000 plays online.

Alex was confirmed to be the headliner of Oxjam Birmingham on 15 September 2014.

Having performed all over the U.K. he notes his affinity to his musical home Stourbridge in an interview: