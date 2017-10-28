Arthur Morgan "Arto" Lindsay (born May 28, 1953) is an American guitarist, singer, record producer and experimental composer. He first achieved recognition as part of New York no wave group DNA in the late 1970s.

He has a distinctive soft voice and an often noisy, self-taught guitar style consisting almost entirely of extended techniques, described by Brian Olewnick as "studiedly naïve ... sounding like the bastard child of Derek Bailey". His guitar work is contrasted frequently with gentler, sensuous Brazilian music themes.