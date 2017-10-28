Arto LindsayBorn 28 May 1953
Arto Lindsay
Arto Lindsay Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Morgan "Arto" Lindsay (born May 28, 1953) is an American guitarist, singer, record producer and experimental composer. He first achieved recognition as part of New York no wave group DNA in the late 1970s.
He has a distinctive soft voice and an often noisy, self-taught guitar style consisting almost entirely of extended techniques, described by Brian Olewnick as "studiedly naïve ... sounding like the bastard child of Derek Bailey". His guitar work is contrasted frequently with gentler, sensuous Brazilian music themes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arto Lindsay Tracks
Vagalumes Piralampos (feat. Arto Lindsay)
Ninos du Brasil
Green Gold Grey (feat. Arto Lindsay)
Shuta Hasunuma
Ridiculously Deep
Arto Lindsay
Arto vs. Arto
Arto Lindsay
Uncrossed
Arto Lindsay
Complicity (Lyrical Mix)
Arto Lindsay
Simply Beautiful
Arto Lindsay
Vao Queimar Ou Botando Pra Dancar
Arto Lindsay
Illuminated
Arto Lindsay
Combustível
Arto Lindsay
Tarde (feat. Arto Lindsay)
Bruno Cosentino
Blue Eye Shadow
Arto Lindsay
Simply Are
Arto Lindsay
Many Descriptions (feat. Arto Lindsay)
Arto Lindsay
Prize
Arto Lindsay
Os Outros Românticos
Caetano Veloso
Scarcity
Arto Lindsay
4 Skies (feat. Brian Eno & Amedeo Pace)
Arto Lindsay
The City that Reads
Arto Lindsay
Modos
Arto Lindsay
