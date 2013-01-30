Jeff Talmadge
Jeff Talmadge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c1841b5-211a-4d63-abd1-7de8c38cba88
Jeff Talmadge Tracks
Sort by
Girl of the North Country
Jeff Talmadge
Girl of the North Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train From Amsterdam
Jeff Talmadge
Train From Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong Train
Jeff Talmadge
Wrong Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong Train
Last played on
Kind of Everything
Jeff Talmadge
Kind of Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It'll Sure Be Cold Tonight
Jeff Talmadge
It'll Sure Be Cold Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Saw it Go
Jeff Talmadge
Never Saw it Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Saw it Go
Last played on
Jeff Talmadge Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist