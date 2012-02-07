Deadbeat DarlingFormed 2006
Deadbeat Darling
2006
Deadbeat Darling Biography (Wikipedia)
Deadbeat Darling is a four-piece rock band which formed in New York City in 2006. The band's sound is a blend of several musical genres, including rock, surf, reggae, dub and trip hop. They have released one EP and two full-length albums. Their latest effort, The Angel's Share, recorded with Grammy award winning producer Ken Nelson, was released by Speahavoc Records on April 2, 2012.
Deadbeat Darling Tracks
Surf India
Without a Trace [Goonda Dub Steppa Remix]
