SivamaniTamil percussionist. Born 1959
Sivamani
1959
Sivamani Biography (Wikipedia)
Anandan Sivamani (born 1 December 1959) is an Indian percussionist. He plays many instruments including drums, octoban, darbuka, udukai, ghatam and kanjira. He performed drumming during the IPL Championships in 2008 and 2010. He is affiliated with the Chennai Super Kings team, but gained recognition through his role as A. R. Rahman's lead percussionist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sivamani Tracks
Ganesh
Sivamani
Ganesh
Ganesh
Last played on
