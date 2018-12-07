Corin LongBorn 12 September 1966. Died 29 March 2007
Corin Long
1966-09-12
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A, D 667 'Trout'; 1st movement
Corin Long
