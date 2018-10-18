Les Percussions de StrasbourgFormed 1961
Les Percussions de Strasbourg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c0b5a0d-8919-46eb-8610-1b8f6a3cd7b8
Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Percussions de Strasbourg is a contemporary classical music percussion ensemble made up of six percussionists. Founded in 1962, the ensemble is still performing and commissioning music. The current lineup has played together for 15 years. Their discography includes two albums for Limelight Records. They have premiered over 250 works of contemporary classical music, including Iannis Xenakis's Pléïades, Inventions by Miloslav Kabeláč and Karlheinz Stockhausen's Musik im Bauch. One of their members was Pierre Moerlen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Volute
eRikm
Volute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Volute
Last played on
Bibilolo: I. Handwurst
Marc Monnet
Bibilolo: I. Handwurst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bibilolo: I. Handwurst
Last played on
8 Inventions 7 Aria
Miloslav Kabelac & Les Percussions de Strasbourg
8 Inventions 7 Aria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8 Inventions 7 Aria
Composer
8 Inventions: no. 6 Danza
Miloslav Kabelac & Les Percussions de Strasbourg
8 Inventions: no. 6 Danza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8 Inventions: no. 6 Danza
Composer
Inventions 3 Recitativo
Miloslav Kabelac & Les Percussions de Strasbourg
Inventions 3 Recitativo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inventions 3 Recitativo
Composer
Ionisation (transcription for 6 percussionists)
Les Percussions de Strasbourg
Ionisation (transcription for 6 percussionists)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Ionisation (transcription for 6 percussionists)
Last played on
Xenakis: Pléïades - Mélanges
Les Percussions de Strasbourg
Xenakis: Pléïades - Mélanges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xenakis: Pléïades - Mélanges
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-22T14:23:01
22
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9gj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-05T14:23:01
5
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist