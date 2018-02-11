Kay ThompsonBorn 9 November 1908. Died 2 July 1998
Kay Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c0a95ca-0a61-4595-b5c7-4d84bb6c51aa
Kay Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kay Thompson (born Catherine Louise Fink; November 9, 1909 – July 2, 1998) was an American author, singer, vocal arranger, vocal coach, composer, musician, dancer and actress. She is best known as the creator of the Eloise children's books and for her role in the movie Funny Face.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kay Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Think Pink
Kay Thompson
Think Pink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Pink
Last played on
I love a violin
Kay Thompson
I love a violin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I love a violin
Performer
Last played on
LIGHT UP THE CANDLES ON THE BIRTHDAY CAKE
Kay Thompson
LIGHT UP THE CANDLES ON THE BIRTHDAY CAKE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Basin Street Blues
Kay Thompson
Basin Street Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Basin Street Blues
Last played on
Clap Yo Hands
Fred Astaire
Clap Yo Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtj5.jpglink
Clap Yo Hands
Last played on
How Deep Is The Ocean
Kay Thompson
How Deep Is The Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Deep Is The Ocean
Last played on
Whoa Babe
Kay Thompson
Whoa Babe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whoa Babe
Last played on
Clap Yo Hands
Kay Thompson
Clap Yo Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clap Yo Hands
Last played on
Weekend At The Waldorf
Kay Thompson
Weekend At The Waldorf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weekend At The Waldorf
Last played on
Back Home Again In Indiana
Kay Thompson
Back Home Again In Indiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Home Again In Indiana
Last played on
The Steam Is On The Beam
Kay Thompson
The Steam Is On The Beam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Steam Is On The Beam
Last played on
It's Alright With Me
Kay Thompson
It's Alright With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Alright With Me
Last played on
Violins
Kay Thompson
Violins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violins
Last played on
Kay Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist