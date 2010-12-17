Her Majesty & The WolvesFormed 2010
Her Majesty & The Wolves
2010
Her Majesty & The Wolves Biography
Her Majesty & the Wolves is a musical duo that consists of ex-Pussycat Dolls member showgirl Kimberly Wyatt, who provides lead vocals, and a former Jupiter Rising member Spencer Nezey, who acts as MC and producer for the group. Their debut studio album 111 was released in UK in July 2011.
Her Majesty & The Wolves Tracks
Stars In Your Eyes
Stars In Your Eyes
Stars In Your Eyes
