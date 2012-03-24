René LacailleBorn 1946
René Lacaille
1946
René Lacaille Biography (Wikipedia)
René Lacaille is a Réunionnais accordionist, currently based in France. He was born into a musical family and taught himself to play the accordion at age 7 while on tour with his father. He has been described as a neo-traditionalist and plays in the séga style among others.
René Lacaille Tracks
Tikilik
René Lacaille
Tikilik
Tikilik
