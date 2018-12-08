Allan PetterssonBorn 19 September 1911. Died 20 June 1980
Allan Pettersson
1911-09-19
Allan Pettersson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustaf Allan Pettersson (19 September 1911 – 20 June 1980) was a Swedish composer and violist. Today he is considered one of the most important Swedish composers of the 20th century. His symphonies developed a devoted international following, starting in the final decade of his life.
Two Elegies (1934) and Romanza [Moderato] (1942) for violin & piano
Symphony no. 7
Violin Concert no.2: final section (cantando & a tempo)
Symphony No 10 in E minor, Op 93
Excerpts from 'Barfotasånger' (Barefoot Songs)
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70
Romanza
