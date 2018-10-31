Jace EverettBorn 27 May 1972
Jace Everett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw5f.jpg
1972-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c04cad1-bcb0-4542-a04a-14d4a7114ab2
Jace Everett Biography (Wikipedia)
Jace Everett (born May 27, 1972) is a singer from the United States who performs country and rock music. Signed to Epic Records in 2005, he released his debut single "That's the Kind of Love I'm In" in 2005, which peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and was the first single from his self-titled debut album. He also co-wrote Josh Turner's Number One single "Your Man". His song "Bad Things" is the theme for the HBO series True Blood and peaked No. 2 in Norway in 2009. In the same year, he released his third album, Red Revelations, under the Weston Boys label that peaked No. 12 in Norway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jace Everett Tracks
Sort by
Bad Things
Jace Everett
Bad Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Bad Things
Last played on
Golden Ring
Jace Everett
Golden Ring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Golden Ring
Last played on
Nowhere In The Neighbourhood
Jace Everett
Nowhere In The Neighbourhood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Nowhere In The Neighbourhood
Last played on
More To Life (C'mon C'mon)
Jace Everett
More To Life (C'mon C'mon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
More To Life (C'mon C'mon)
Last played on
Autumn
Jace Everett
Autumn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Autumn
Last played on
Like a Song
Jace Everett
Like a Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Like a Song
Last played on
Pretty Good Plan
Jace Everett
Pretty Good Plan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Pretty Good Plan
Last played on
In the Garden
Jace Everett
In the Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
In the Garden
Last played on
Good Times
Jace Everett
Good Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Good Times
Last played on
Bad Things
Jace Everett
Bad Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Bad Things
Last played on
No Place to Hide
Jace Everett
No Place to Hide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
No Place to Hide
Last played on
Beyond the Wall
Jace Everett
Beyond the Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Beyond the Wall
Last played on
Pensylvannia
Jace Everett
Pensylvannia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
Pensylvannia
Last played on
The Great Fish
Jace Everett
The Great Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
The Great Fish
Last played on
One Of Them
Jace Everett
One Of Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw5f.jpglink
One Of Them
Last played on
Bad Things
Jace Everett
Bad Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Things
Performer
Last played on
Jace Everett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist