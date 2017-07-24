Hillary ScottBorn 1 April 1986
Hillary Scott
1986-04-01
Hillary Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Hillary Dawn Scott-Tyrrell (born April 1, 1986), known professionally as Hillary Scott, is an American singer and songwriter. She is the co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum, a country music group that was formed in 2006, and is signed to Capitol Nashville. With her family, she released the top 10 album, Love Remains, in 2016.
Hillary Scott Tracks
Your Unfailing Love
Hillary Scott
Your Unfailing Love
Your Unfailing Love
Still
Hillary Scott
Still
Still
Love Remains
Hillary Scott
Love Remains
Love Remains
The Faithful Love Of Jesus
Bruce Hornsby
The Faithful Love Of Jesus
The Faithful Love Of Jesus
Thy Will
Hillary Scott
Thy Will
Thy Will
