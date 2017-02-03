Piotr BeczałaBorn 28 December 1966
Piotr Beczała
1966-12-28
Piotr Beczała Biography (Wikipedia)
Piotr Beczała (born December 28, 1966) is a Polish operatic tenor.
Piotr Beczała Tracks
Rigoletto - La donna è mobile (Duke's aria)
Giuseppe Verdi
Un Ballo in Maschera
Giuseppe Verdi
Werther - Act 2
Jules Massenet
Beatrice et Benedict - opera in 2 acts Op.27 [libretto after Shakespeare]
Hector Berlioz
La Traviata - Act 3
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata - Act 2 Scene 2
Giuseppe Verdi
Symphony no.9 (Op.125) in D minor 'Choral'
Ludwig van Beethoven
