SpaceGhostPurrp Born 1 April 1991
SpaceGhostPurrp
1991-04-01
SpaceGhostPurrp Biography (Wikipedia)
Markese Money Rolle (born April 1, 1991), known professionally as SpaceGhostPurrp, is an American rapper and record producer from Miami, Florida. He was the founder of the American hip hop group Raider Klan. Rolle gathered a following in the underground hip hop scene through mixtapes, producing, and his work with other underground artists. He had produced tracks for Wiz Khalifa, Robb Banks, ASAP Mob, Lil Uzi Vert, Juicy J & Lil Tracy. On June 12, 2012, his debut studio album Mysterious Phonk: Chronicles of SpaceGhostPurrp was released.
SpaceGhostPurrp Tracks
Suck A
Suck A
The Black God
The Black God
Mystikal Maze
Mystikal Maze
Osiris Of The East
Osiris Of The East
Get Yah Head Bust
Get Yah Head Bust
Raider Prayer (Instrumental)
Raider Prayer (Instrumental)
Grind on Me (Instrumental)
The Black God (Instrumental)
Suck a D 2012 (Instrumental)
Mystikal Maze (Instrumental)
Bring The Phonk
