Julianne HoughBorn 20 July 1988
Julianne Hough
1988-07-20
Julianne Hough Biography (Wikipedia)
Julianne Alexandra Hough (born July 20, 1988) is an American dancer, actress and singer. She is a two-time professional champion of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. She was nominated for a Creative Arts Primetime Emmy in 2007 for Outstanding Choreography in season five of the show. Her first leading acting role was in the 2011 film remake of Footloose. In September 2014, Hough joined Dancing with the Stars as a permanent fourth judge. Along with her brother Derek Hough (who is a six-time winner of the dancing show) and Tessandra Chavez, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2015. In 2016, she played Sandy in the live Fox television production of Grease.
Julianne Hough Tracks
Jimmy Ray McGee
Julianne Hough
That Song In My Head
Julianne Hough
Dreaming Under the Same Moon
Derek Hough
