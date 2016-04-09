Dong-Suk KangBorn 28 April 1954
Dong-Suk Kang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6c005347-8c30-48f2-92dc-83f8f190d37d
Dong-Suk Kang Biography (Wikipedia)
Dong-Suk Kang (born April 28, 1954) is a South Korean violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dong-Suk Kang Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto in B minor (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Violin Concerto in B minor (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Violin Concerto in B minor (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Two Serenades, Op 69
Jean Sibelius
Two Serenades, Op 69
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Two Serenades, Op 69
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evrc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-01T14:09:42
1
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewb6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-22T14:09:42
22
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em54fx
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-15T14:09:42
15
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist