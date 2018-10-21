BarruleFormed 29 March 2012
Barrule
2012-03-29
Barrule
Engage
Engage
Mylecharaines March
Barrule
Mylecharaines March
Mylecharaines March
Mylecharaine's March
Trad.
Mylecharaine's March
Mylecharaine's March
LAXEY REELS: CAROL WAS SAYING/ALEX SALMOND'STHE ANSWERER/SLAA SAHLLER TOINN MUCK ROAUYR/THE CONSTANT WHISTLER
Barrule
LAXEY REELS: CAROL WAS SAYING/ALEX SALMOND'STHE ANSWERER/SLAA SAHLLER TOINN MUCK ROAUYR/THE CONSTANT WHISTLER
The Laxey Reels: Carol Was Saying / Alex Salmond's / The Answerer.....
Barrule
The Laxey Reels: Carol Was Saying / Alex Salmond's / The Answerer.....
Kinnoull
Barrule
Kinnoull
Kinnoull
The Laxey Reels
Barrule
The Laxey Reels
The Laxey Reels
Graih Foalsey - False Love
Barrule
Graih Foalsey - False Love
Graih Foalsey - False Love
Ny Kiree fo Niaghtey
Barrule
Ny Kiree fo Niaghtey
Ny Kiree fo Niaghtey
Betsy Baker's / The Wind That Shook The Barley / From Dingle With Love
Barrule
Betsy Baker's / The Wind That Shook The Barley / From Dingle With Love
Kinnoull
Barrule
Kinnoull
Kinnoull
King Of The Sea (feat. Paul McKenna)
Barrule
King Of The Sea (feat. Paul McKenna)
King Of The Sea (feat. Paul McKenna)
Yn Ven-Ainshter Dewil (The Cruel Mistress)
Barrule
Yn Ven-Ainshter Dewil (The Cruel Mistress)
The King of the Sea (Ree Ny Marrey)
Barrule
The King of the Sea (Ree Ny Marrey)
The King of the Sea (Ree Ny Marrey)
THE LAXEY REELS: CAROL WAS SAYING/ALEX SALMOND'S/THE ANSWERER/SLAA SAHIL ER TOINN MUICK ROAUYR(DAUB GREASE UPON THE RUMP OF A FAT PIG) THE CONSTANT WHISTLER
Barrule
THE LAXEY REELS: CAROL WAS SAYING/ALEX SALMOND'S/THE ANSWERER/SLAA SAHIL ER TOINN MUICK ROAUYR(DAUB GREASE UPON THE RUMP OF A FAT PIG) THE CONSTANT WHISTLER
Engage: Unknown / My Old Father / Jem And Nancy / Manx Wedding
Barrule
Engage: Unknown / My Old Father / Jem And Nancy / Manx Wedding
ILLIAM BOGHT (POOR WILLIAM)
Barrule
ILLIAM BOGHT (POOR WILLIAM)
ILLIAM BOGHT (POOR WILLIAM)
Allen Barbara / Nelson's Tonic / The Good Lads
Barrule
Allen Barbara / Nelson's Tonic / The Good Lads
The Girls of Balladoole
Barrule
The Girls of Balladoole
The Girls of Balladoole
The Wheel of Fire/The Fathaby Jig/Ta Dick Veg/Garey Ford/Moghrey Laa Boaldyn/Smuggler's Lullaby
Barrule
The Wheel of Fire/The Fathaby Jig/Ta Dick Veg/Garey Ford/Moghrey Laa Boaldyn/Smuggler's Lullaby
Kinnoull (Folk Show Session)
Barrule
Kinnoull (Folk Show Session)
She Lhong Honnick Me
Barrule
She Lhong Honnick Me
She Lhong Honnick Me
The King of the Sea
Barrule
The King of the Sea
The King of the Sea
Fir-Hammag Yioogh
Barrule
Fir-Hammag Yioogh
Fir-Hammag Yioogh
The Laxey Reels (Live)
Barrule
The Laxey Reels (Live)
To Dingle With Love (Live)
Burrle
To Dingle With Love (Live)
To Dingle With Love (Live)
