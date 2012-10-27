Narcotic Thrust is an electronica/house music duo from the UK consisting of producers Stuart Crichton and Andy Morris. The name Narcotic Thrust is an anagram of "Stuart Crichton".

Their song "Safe From Harm" hit #1 on the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart in 2002, featuring the lead vocals of Yvonne John Lewis. It was also the first track released on Deep Dish's Yoshitoshi Records to top the U.S. dance chart.

In mid-2004 Narcotic Thrust saw even greater success when their single "I Like It" broke into the Billboard Hot 100 at #83 and reached #9 in the UK Singles Chart.

The band's third single in 2005, called "When The Dawn Breaks", featured Gary Clark (vocalist from the Scottish band Danny Wilson) on vocals. In 2006, Narcotic Thrust released their fourth single, "Waiting For You" again featuring the vocals of Yvonne John Lewis.

Narcotic Thrust have also made remixes of "The Sound of Violence" by Cassius, "Red Blooded Woman" by Kylie Minogue and "Suffer Well" by Depeche Mode.