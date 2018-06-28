Mick GreenEnglish guitarist. Born 22 February 1944. Died 11 January 2010
Mick Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bfa5f7c-c93f-49bb-a4c5-d815f48ce0e1
Mick Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Robert Green (22 February 1944 – 11 January 2010) was an English rock and roll guitarist who played with The Pirates (with and without Johnny Kidd), Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas, and Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mick Green Tracks
Sort by
The Lambton Worm
Colin Good
The Lambton Worm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021ttwj.jpglink
The Lambton Worm
Last played on
As Long As I Have You
Mick Green
As Long As I Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As I Have You
Last played on
Back to artist