Priscilla Paris (January 4, 1945 – March 5, 2004) was an American singer and songwriter. She had two sons, Edan and Seth.

Backed by her two older Paris Sisters, Albeth and Sherrell, Priscilla Paris is best remembered for the song, "I Love How You Love Me", an international hit in October 1961. She died unexpectedly in Paris, France, as a result of a fall in her home.