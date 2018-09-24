Fingers, Inc. was a Chicago house music group consisting of producer and arranger Larry Heard ("Mr. Fingers"), and vocalists Robert Owens and Ron Wilson. The group is best known for their pioneering deep house records released in the mid-1980s, including the 1988 album Another Side (1988) and the singles "A Path", " It's Over", "Mystery Of Love", "Can You Feel It?" and "Bring Down The Walls", all of which have appeared on numerous house music compilation albums. Some Fingers Inc. tracks appear on albums credited to Larry Heard or Mr. Fingers. Ron Wilson is also known for his work with the Chicago house group in the mid-1980s, and popular solo tracks produced by Larry Heard such as "Prove It To Me".