Fingers Inc. Biography (Wikipedia)
Fingers, Inc. was a Chicago house music group consisting of producer and arranger Larry Heard ("Mr. Fingers"), and vocalists Robert Owens and Ron Wilson. The group is best known for their pioneering deep house records released in the mid-1980s, including the 1988 album Another Side (1988) and the singles "A Path", " It's Over", "Mystery Of Love", "Can You Feel It?" and "Bring Down The Walls", all of which have appeared on numerous house music compilation albums. Some Fingers Inc. tracks appear on albums credited to Larry Heard or Mr. Fingers. Ron Wilson is also known for his work with the Chicago house group in the mid-1980s, and popular solo tracks produced by Larry Heard such as "Prove It To Me".
Mystery Of Love (Instrumental Mix)
Fingers Inc.
Mystery Of Love (Instrumental Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Can You Feel It
Fingers Inc.
Can You Feel It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Distant Planet
Fingers Inc.
Distant Planet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Distant Planet
Last played on
Bring Down the Walls
Fingers Inc.
Bring Down the Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
I'm Strong
Fingers Inc.
I'm Strong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
I'm Strong
Last played on
Never No More Lonely
Fingers Inc.
Never No More Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Never No More Lonely
Last played on
Mystery Friend
Fingers Inc.
Mystery Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Mystery Friend
Last played on
Mystery Of Love
Fingers Inc.
Mystery Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Mystery Of Love
Last played on
MUSIC TAKES ME UP
Fingers Inc.
MUSIC TAKES ME UP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
MUSIC TAKES ME UP
Last played on
Fade (Mistajam re-edit) (feat. Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West
Kanye West
Fade (Mistajam re-edit) (feat. Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Fade (Mistajam re-edit) (feat. Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign)
Last played on
I'm Strong (Instrumental)
Fingers Inc.
I'm Strong (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
I'm Strong (Instrumental)
Last played on
It's Over
Fingers Inc.
It's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
It's Over
Last played on
Mysteries of Love (Album Version)
Fingers Inc.
Mysteries of Love (Album Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Mysteries of Love (Album Version)
Last played on
Mystery Of Love (1987)
Fingers Inc.
Mystery Of Love (1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Mystery Of Love (1987)
Last played on
Distant Planet (Distance Mix)
Fingers Inc.
Distant Planet (Distance Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
Distant Planet (Distance Mix)
Last played on
My House
Fingers Inc.
My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y69ls.jpglink
My House
Last played on
