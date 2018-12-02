Bob CranshawBorn 10 December 1932. Died 2 November 2016
Bob Cranshaw
1932-12-10
Bob Cranshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Melbourne Robert "Bob" Cranshaw (December 3, 1932 – November 2, 2016) was an American jazz bassist. His career spanned the heyday of Blue Note Records to his recent involvement with the Musicians Union. He is perhaps best known for his long association with Sonny Rollins. Cranshaw performed in Rollins's working band on and off for over five decades, starting with a live appearance at the 1959 Playboy jazz festival in Chicago and on record with the 1962 album The Bridge.
Bob Cranshaw Tracks
You Do Something to Me
Sonny Rollins
You Do Something to Me
You Do Something to Me
Four
Sonny Rollins
Four
Four
Little Johnny C
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny C
Little Johnny C
Lover Man
Bob Cranshaw
Lover Man
Lover Man
Them There Eyes
Bob Cranshaw
Them There Eyes
Them There Eyes
Night And Day
Joe Henderson
Night And Day
Night And Day
Gingerbread Boy
Clark Terry-Bob Brookmeyer Quintet
Gingerbread Boy
Gingerbread Boy
Rosa Mae
Mary Lou Williams
Rosa Mae
Rosa Mae
Gary's Notebook
Barry Harris, Joe Henderson, Lee Morgan, Bob Cranshaw & Billy Higgins
Gary's Notebook
Gary's Notebook
I'm A Fool To Want You
Barry Harris, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Dexter Gordon, Bob Cranshaw & Billy Higgins
I'm A Fool To Want You
I'm A Fool To Want You
Trapped
Billy Higgins, Wayne Shorter, Lee Morgan, Harold Mabern & Bob Cranshaw
Trapped
Trapped
Boy, What A Night
Billy Higgins, Barry Harris, Joe Henderson, Lee Morgan & Bob Cranshaw
Boy, What A Night
Boy, What A Night
The Sidewinder
Billy Higgins, Joe Henderson, Barry Harris, Lee Morgan & Bob Cranshaw
The Sidewinder
The Sidewinder
Back to artist