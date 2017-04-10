Lívia ÁghováBorn 7 October 1963
Lívia Ághová
1963-10-07
Lívia Ághová Biography
Lívia Ághová (born 7 October 1963) is a Slovak opera singer. She has been a principal soprano at the National Theatre in Prague since 1988. Her career has also taken her to many of the best opera houses and concert halls in North America and Europe. She has sung in numerous opera and concert recordings with such labels as Chandos, ORFEO, and Supraphon.
Kral a Uhlir
Antonín Dvořák
Kral a Uhlir
Kral a Uhlir
Svata Ludmila [St Ludmilla] - oratorio Op.71- Pt 1, no.2; Vesno smava [Merry springtime] (Recitative)
Lívia Ághová, WDR Symphony Orchestra, Antonín Dvořák & Gerd Albrecht
Svata Ludmila [St Ludmilla] - oratorio Op.71- Pt 1, no.2; Vesno smava [Merry springtime] (Recitative)
Svata Ludmila [St Ludmilla] - oratorio Op.71- Pt 1, no.2; Vesno smava [Merry springtime] (Recitative)
The Jacobin (excerpt)
Antonín Dvořák
The Jacobin (excerpt)
The Jacobin (excerpt)
